Alcoa of Australia : apprenticeships up for grabs

First-year Mechanical Fitter apprentice Zoe Blechynden said Alcoa is a great place to work and she would recommend anyone apply for a job with the resources company.

Alcoa has a proud history of training generations of skilled tradespeople and in a continuation of the tradition has launched its 2022 apprenticeship recruitment campaign, which runs until 19 July.



The global bauxite, alumina and aluminium producer says apprentices play an important role in the company's future and they will recruit 27 apprentices to commence in January 2022.



The boost to youth employment will see four-year apprenticeships offered with successful applicants earning a nationally recognised trade certificate in the trade categories of mechanical fitter, mechanical fitter machinist, heavy duty plant mechanic, fabricator/welder and industrial electrical instrumentation technician.



All roles are offered with industry competitive remuneration and benefits, and employees can live close to operations which are in the Peel region and Perth metropolitan area.



Zoe Blechynden is a first-year Mechanical Fitter apprentice at Alcoa's Wagerup Alumina Refinery and knows she has been given an invaluable opportunity.



'My interest in Alcoa was sparked after an employee talked to us at high school about career paths and opportunities at Alcoa,' Ms Blechynden said.



'I took home a brochure about the apprenticeship program, applied mid-way through year 11 and was accepted into the program in the same year. It was in that moment that I knew I was taking an important first step towards my career and my future.



'Choosing a mechanical fitter apprenticeship was easy too because I've had two family members work as fitters over four decades so I'm continuing a family tradition.



'I couldn't be happier with my decision to join Alcoa, it's a great company with great people and I'd recommend anyone apply for a job here.'



Alcoa is a company committed to a diverse and inclusive workplace which supports women, people of different backgrounds and those with a variety of skills and life experiences.



For two decades they have been named an Employer of Choice for Gender Equality and through their association with Pride in Diversity are recognised as a Bronze Tier Employer in the Australian Workplace Equality Index for LGBTI+ inclusion. Alcoa has well supported employee inclusion groups for gender, LBGTI and racial-ethnic equality.



Alcoa employs some 3750 people in Western Australia and contributes hundreds of millions of dollars each year to the WA economy.



To apply for the Apprenticeship program visit www.alcoa.com/apprenticeopps-aus.



Applications will be accepted until Monday 19 July 2021.



