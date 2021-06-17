Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Alcoa of Australia : apprenticeships up for grabs

06/17/2021 | 12:44pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
First-year Mechanical Fitter apprentice Zoe Blechynden said Alcoa is a great place to work and she would recommend anyone apply for a job with the resources company.

Alcoa has a proud history of training generations of skilled tradespeople and in a continuation of the tradition has launched its 2022 apprenticeship recruitment campaign, which runs until 19 July.

The global bauxite, alumina and aluminium producer says apprentices play an important role in the company's future and they will recruit 27 apprentices to commence in January 2022.

The boost to youth employment will see four-year apprenticeships offered with successful applicants earning a nationally recognised trade certificate in the trade categories of mechanical fitter, mechanical fitter machinist, heavy duty plant mechanic, fabricator/welder and industrial electrical instrumentation technician.

All roles are offered with industry competitive remuneration and benefits, and employees can live close to operations which are in the Peel region and Perth metropolitan area.

Zoe Blechynden is a first-year Mechanical Fitter apprentice at Alcoa's Wagerup Alumina Refinery and knows she has been given an invaluable opportunity.

'My interest in Alcoa was sparked after an employee talked to us at high school about career paths and opportunities at Alcoa,' Ms Blechynden said.

'I took home a brochure about the apprenticeship program, applied mid-way through year 11 and was accepted into the program in the same year. It was in that moment that I knew I was taking an important first step towards my career and my future.

'Choosing a mechanical fitter apprenticeship was easy too because I've had two family members work as fitters over four decades so I'm continuing a family tradition.

'I couldn't be happier with my decision to join Alcoa, it's a great company with great people and I'd recommend anyone apply for a job here.'

Alcoa is a company committed to a diverse and inclusive workplace which supports women, people of different backgrounds and those with a variety of skills and life experiences.

For two decades they have been named an Employer of Choice for Gender Equality and through their association with Pride in Diversity are recognised as a Bronze Tier Employer in the Australian Workplace Equality Index for LGBTI+ inclusion. Alcoa has well supported employee inclusion groups for gender, LBGTI and racial-ethnic equality.

Alcoa employs some 3750 people in Western Australia and contributes hundreds of millions of dollars each year to the WA economy.

To apply for the Apprenticeship program visit www.alcoa.com/apprenticeopps-aus.

Applications will be accepted until Monday 19 July 2021.

ENDS

Media contacts:

  • Jane McGuire, 0410 694 676, jane.mcguire@alcoa.com
  • Trish Miller, 9316 5817, trish.miller@alcoa.com

Disclaimer

Alcoa of Australia Limited published this content on 18 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2021 16:43:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:56pLatvian bank Rietumu fined 5.85 mln for money laundering failures
RE
12:53pUs five-year, 30-year treasury yield curve flattens to 117 bps, flattest since november
RE
12:51pOil tumbles 3% from multi-year highs on stronger dollar
RE
12:51pOil tumbles 3% from multi-year highs on stronger dollar
RE
12:51pUs two-year, 10-year treasury yield curve flattens to 126 bps, flattest since feburary 26
RE
12:50pUs 10-year treasury yields extend drop to 1.478%
RE
12:49pHSBC to announce sale of French retail banking operations on Friday - sources
RE
12:46pU.s. vehicle miles traveled in april rises 54.6% from a year earlier, remains below pre-pandemic levels-u.s. department of transportation
RE
12:44pALCOA OF AUSTRALIA  : apprenticeships up for grabs
PU
12:43pU.S. senators propose new 25% tax credit for semiconductor manufacturing
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Fed signals higher rates in 2023, bond-buying taper talks as virus fades
2Stocks slide, yields jump as Fed projects earlier rate hikes
3Analysis-As Fed taper inches closer, investors prepare for volatility ahead
4Oil tumbles 3% from multi-year highs on stronger dollar
5EURO STOXX 50 : EUROSTOXX 50 : European shares snap 9-day winning streak on Fed jitters

HOT NEWS