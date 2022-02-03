Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Alden Global Capital, LLC (Together with Its Affiliates), Issued the Following Statement Regarding Lee Enterprises

02/03/2022 | 10:33am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Lee's disappointing results and 2022 guidance continue to demonstrate the need for a new strategy and new leadership that prioritizes readers and local journalism. When Lee acquired the Berkshire newspapers in February 2020, they guided towards Pro-Forma Revenue of ~$922mm and Pro-Forma Adj. EBITDA of ~$171mm. The Lee Board is now guiding to a Fiscal Year 22 Adj. EBITDA of $95-98mm. Not only is Fiscal Year 22 Adj. EBITDA a miss of ~$74mm, down a whopping 43% vs. the February 2020 Plan, but Lee’s standalone Adj. EBITDA excluding the Berkshire acquisition is also ~$17mm or 15% below Lee's Adj. EBITDA prior to the Berkshire acquisition of $113.5mm. Just as concerning is Lee’s LTM Revenue performance of $785mm which is down ~$137mm or ~15% vs. the February 2020 Plan.

Up until the Berkshire acquisition, Lee was proud of their industry leading operating margins between 21-24%, and shamed the rest of the industry for their 11.6% margins as referenced in their presentation at Lee’s 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. Now after the inept integration of the Berkshire newspapers, they are distracting shareholders and spinning their awful operating performance as compared to how they operated and performed pre-Berkshire acquisition. Clearly the board of Lee has overseen an extremely disappointing integration of the Berkshire acquisition that continue to demonstrate the need for a new strategy and new leadership focused on results rather than the board enriching themselves.

Note: Adj. EBITDA of ~$171mm calculated as $158.7mm of pre-synergies EBITDA plus $20mm of cost synergies less $8mm annual lease payment related to Berkshire transaction, as shown in the February 2020 Plan.


© Business Wire 2022
Latest news "Companies"
10:37aCROSLEY RADIO CELEBRATES THE BEATLES : Get Back Rooftop Concert with Exclusive New Turntable
BU
10:36aRumble Sets New Records for User Engagement & Posts Significant User Growth in January
PR
10:35aIn Kyiv, Erdogan says ready to help resolve Ukraine-Russia crisis
RE
10:35aHexagon Purus joins forces with BMW, Bosch and TesTneT on project “FlatHyStor” to research innovative hydrogen storage system solutions for hydrogen-powered vehicles
AQ
10:35aSpotify Down Over 17%, on Track for Record Percent Decrease -- Data Talk
DJ
10:34aDeutsche Bank advises clients to buy euros after ECB hawkish pivot
RE
10:33aWall St falls as Facebook's forecast disrupts tech recovery
RE
10:33aBeiersdorf Strengthens its Position on North American Market with New U.S. Headquarters and New Innovation Center
BU
10:33aAnaCardio exercises option to license a program in heart failure from Helsinn
GL
10:33aAlden Global Capital, LLC (Together with Its Affiliates), Issued the Following Statement Regarding Lee Enterprises
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Meta shares sink 20% as Facebook loses daily users for the first time
2Stocks end higher on strong tech amid mixed U.S. earnings, weak economi..
3Analyst recommendations: Amazon, Alphabet, Meta, Starbucks, UPS...
4Meta's huge share price drop shakes world tech stocks
5Agitating ECB, 25% Facebook plunge reboot global selloff

HOT NEWS