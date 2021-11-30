Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Aldersgate Kicks Off Their Guardian Angel Fund Campaign to Provide Residents with Confidence for Lifes Unexpected Turns

11/30/2021 | 06:05am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 30, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Aldersgate announces the celebration of its Annual Guardian Angel Tree offering, which lets donors dedicate a wooden angel ornament in honor of someone special. The Angel Tree is one way the community raises funds for the Guardian Angel Fund, which was created to give residents confidence through life's unexpected turns.

Guardian Angel Fund

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov 30, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Aldersgate announces the celebration of its Annual Guardian Angel Tree offering, which lets donors dedicate a wooden angel ornament in honor of someone special. The Angel Tree is one way the community raises funds for the Guardian Angel Fund, which was created to give residents confidence through life's unexpected turns.

"If there's one thing Aldersgate residents are known for, it's bringing people together to celebrate friendship and make the world a better place," said Karen Gipson, Chief Mission Advancement Officer. "The Guardian Angel Fund is just another expression of what happens when the community puts their energy behind a cause."

Residents will celebrate the giving season on December 1, 2021 at the Aldersgate tree lighting ceremony. Angels can be dedicated in your own name, the name of a loved one, or anyone special who embodies the spirit of the Guardian Angel Fund.

When a minimum $25 contribution is made, a wooden angel is decorated with the dedicatee's name, and is placed on the grand Wintergarden lobby tree. A designated team of resident artists decorates each ornament by hand, taking great care in each angel's design. The Angel Tree is a symbol of hope and friendship in the community, and a reminder of Aldersgate's commitment to supporting its residents.

With donor help, the Guardian Angel Fund will continue to support residents who need a little help making ends meet while living at Aldersgate. Aldersgate's status as a nonprofit Life Plan Community places resident well-being at the center of their work. Aldersgate residents enjoy peace of mind knowing that they can remain at Aldersgate if they, through no fault of their own, outlive their resources. Supporting this fund allows you to be a "Guardian Angel" for residents who experience financial hardship-allowing Aldersgate residents to live with peace of mind and dignity.

Community members can donate by making a gift by check payable to Aldersgate Guardian Angel Fund, by donating online at https://aldersgateliving.org/guardian-angel-fund/, or by calling (704) 318-2009.

Aldersgate is a nonprofit Life Plan Community that has been an integral part of Charlotte NC for more than 70 years. Aldersgate is actively involved in redefining and shaping the future of senior living. Located on one of the largest green spaces in Mecklenburg County, our wooded campus is abundant in natural beauty. The community offers high quality life enrichment and a working environment for older adults and society at large, regardless of age, color, gender or sexual orientation. Aldersgate provides an At Home service that is available to help Charlotte residents with grocery shopping, housekeeping and care, if needed.

The community has earned numerous accreditations, such as CARF and SAGE Platinum. The Asbury Health & Rehabilitation Center at Aldersgate was honored by U.S. News & World Report: "Best Nursing Homes"; the local community voted Aldersgate "Best Retirement Living"; and The Charlotte Observer honored it with "Best Assisted Living." Aldersgate is committed to helping residents thrive during this challenging and unprecedented time.

News Source: Aldersgate

Related link: https://aldersgateliving.org/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/aldersgate-kicks-off-their-guardian-angel-fund-campaign-to-provide-residents-with-confidence-for-lifes-unexpected-turns/

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:10aOmicron Variant Seen Posing Threat to Pound
DJ
06:09aEnbridge may face tougher fight for oil barrels, lower rates, after pipeline ruling
RE
06:09aUK power firms to pay $211 million fine for subsea cable delay
RE
06:08aForty-two cases of COVID-19 Omicron variant confirmed in 10 EU states
RE
06:05aOil bound for gains as OPEC+ guards supply, but virus threat looms
RE
06:05aUK markets watchdog proposes near doubling of fees
RE
06:05aAldersgate Kicks Off Their Guardian Angel Fund Campaign to Provide Residents with Confidence for Life’s Unexpected Turns
SE
06:05aLegal Counsel for Blockchain Smart Contracts Announced for Carbon Tokenization
SE
06:03aRussian cenbank to consider rate hike of up to 100 bps in December, says governor
RE
06:00aIndia's April-Oct fiscal deficit touches $72.8 billion
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Cyber Monday spending expected to slow as shoppers see fewer deals
2Omicron vaccine warning triggers fresh global selloff
3EMEA Morning Briefing : UPDATE: Stocks to Fall, Moderna CEO Says Existi..
4Powell, Yellen head to Congress as inflation, variant risks rise
5Doubts over vaccine efficiency send FTSE 100 down

HOT NEWS