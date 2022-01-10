Log in
  Homepage
  News
  Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Aldi UK sales edge higher in December year-on-year

01/10/2022 | 02:31am EST
General view of an Aldi store sign

LONDON, Jan 10 (Reuters) - The British arm of German discount supermarket group Aldi said on Monday its sales in December rose 0.4% compared to the previous year, when spending was higher than usual due to a COVID-19 lockdown and temporary closure of bars and restaurants.

Aldi UK and Ireland said its sales were up 8.1% versus 2019, before the pandemic impacted trading.

The group, privately owned by Aldi Sud, is Britain's fifth largest supermarket group with a 7.7% market share.

It highlighted the performance of its premium "Specially Selected" range, which notched up its highest ever sales, and strong demand for beers, wines and spirits.

"As we look ahead, the top priority for most families this year will be managing their household budgets in the face of rising living costs," said Chief Executive Giles Hurley. (Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle/Keith Weir)


© Reuters 2022
