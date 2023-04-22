STORY: Production of the film 'Rust' restarted in Montana this week with many of the same principal actors, including Alec Baldwin... who can be seen here on set on Friday.

Filming is expected to wrap in May.

Rust Move Productions said February it would not restart filming in New Mexico, without citing a reason.

New Mexico special prosecutors on Friday dropped charges against Baldwin in the 2021 shooting death of 'Rust' cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, marking what many legal analysts said was a logical conclusion to a flawed prosecution.

The move followed new evidence about the gun Baldwin was holding when it fired the bullet that killed Hutchins during the movie's filming in Santa Fe, a person close to state prosecutors said.

His attorney last week presented evidence that the reproduction Colt .45 used by Baldwin had been modified with new parts since its manufacture by Italian gunmaker F.LLI Pietta.

The information undermined the prosecution's case after a series of legal fumbles, pushing them to dismiss charges ahead of a May hearing when a judge was to decide whether there was sufficient evidence to try Baldwin and "Rust" armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed.

Prosecutors continued to charge Gutierrez-Reed with involuntary manslaughter. She has said she loaded the live round into the gun mistaking it for a dummy round.

The preliminary hearing on her case was pushed to Aug. 9.