Baldwin made the plea as he waived his right to an arraignment after he was indicted by a grand jury on Jan. 19, court documents showed.
(Reporting By Andrew Hay; Editing by Chris Reese)
(Reuters) - Actor Alec Baldwin on Wednesday plead not guilty to a charge of involuntary manslaughter over the 2021 on-set shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during filming of the Western "Rust."
