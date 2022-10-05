Advanced search
Alec Baldwin settles with slain cinematographer's family

10/05/2022 | 01:58pm EDT
STORY: Actor Alec Baldwin and producers for the Western "Rust" have reached a settlement with the family of the movie's cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who Baldwin shot dead during filming last year.

Hutchins' husband Matthew Hutchins announced the agreement on Wednesday in a statement first reported by Deadline.

Under the deal, the family's civil lawsuit against Baldwin and others will be dismissed and filming of the movie will resume in January with all the original principal players.

Matthew Hutchins is a mergers and acquisitions lawyer who will become executive producer of the movie as part of the settlement.

In his statement, Hutchins said he had no interest in attributing blame, writing "All of us believe Halyna's death was a terrible accident."

The film was in production at the Bonanza Creek Ranch outside Santa Fe, New Mexico, in October 2021, when Halyna Hutchins died.

Baldwin was rehearsing with a revolver when it fired a live round that hit the Ukrainian cinematographer and movie director Joel Souza, who survived.

Baldwin and others could face criminal charges over Hutchins' death, a New Mexico prosecutor said in September.

The actor has denied responsibility for Hutchins' death and said he was told the gun was "cold"- an industry term meaning it was safe to use - and that he did not pull the trigger.

An FBI forensic test of the single-action revolver found it "functioned normally" and would not fire without the trigger being pulled.


© Reuters 2022

