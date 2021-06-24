AlefEdge : Discusses How to Accelerate Development of 5G Edge Apps and Services at Mobile World Congress 2021

Leader in the Edge Internet to showcase The 5G Edge API and its developer-first approach.

The internet is decentralizing, with communications and computing moving to the Edge. This shift, coupled with the emergence of 5G, is fundamentally changing the way enterprises and devices engage with the internet. Along this digital transformation journey—coupled with the demand for 5G Edge services—an open API and developer-first approach is paving the way for developers and enterprises alike.

The leader in the Edge Internet, AlefEdge, is leveraging EdgeNet to create a world of 5G Edge applications and services for enterprises in minutes. By abstracting out the complexity of 5G for the enterprise, the developers can easily build transformative Edge applications and services through The 5G Edge API.

At MWC21, AlefEdge will share its vision to expedite the deployment of 5G Edge apps and services by giving developers access to 50+ environments where they can leverage The 5G Edge API to create new applications and services. Launched in late 2020, EdgeNet is a compute and delivery platform based on its software-defined mobile edge platform. This first-of-its-kind Edge as a Service (EaaS) allows developers and systems integrators to unlock the value of the Open Edge with open, programmable APIs that enable 5G Edge services for enterprises over existing networks.

In addition, the company recently announced a collaboration with Syniverse to enable global enterprises and their developers to create their own 5G Edge networks and launch 5G Edge applications and services in minutes.

Earlier this year, Gartner included Alef in its Cool Vendors in Edge Computing, 2021 report, which recognized vendors who are solving the complexity of edge computing and simplifying the deployment of enterprise applications—both of which are central to catalyzing edge adoption. CEO Dr. Ganesh Sundaram was also honored with the “Biggest Individual Contribution to Edge Computing Development Award” at the 2019 Edge Computing Congress in London.

About AlefEdge

AlefEdge is a global 5G Edge platform company that empowers developers and enterprises to rapidly create and launch innovative applications from its flagship EdgeNet platform. As a developer-first company, Alef simplifies the complexity of 5G and Edge Computing via The 5G Edge API, arming creators, programmers, and developers to unleash the massive power of the Edge Internet economy. AlefEdge is headquartered in New York City, with offices in India and Brazil.

