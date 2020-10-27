Alegion : Names David Mather President and CEO, Appointing Him to its Board of Directors

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alegion Inc., a leading training data provider, announces David Mather, a tenured tech executive and growth-expert CEO, as the President and CEO. Mather has been brought on to lead the company as it expands its presence in the quickly developing market of training data platforms for machine learning and artificial intelligence.

Alegion provides a complete training data solution for a wide range of industries, including Fortune 100 and AI-driven companies, to accelerate the time to value of their machine learning models. Alegion's ML-enabled platform efficiently and accurately annotates video, images, and text at scale with a high degree of automation, security, and quality control.

Mather's appointment comes at an opportune time when Alegion's recognition in the industry is just the beginning. Alegion was recently mentioned as a Sample Vendor for Data Labeling and Annotation Services in the Gartner Hype Cycle for Artificial Intelligence, stating data labeling is at only 1-5% of total market penetration.

"We are very excited to welcome David to Alegion," said Nathaniel Gates, Founder and Chairman of the Board at Alegion. "With decades of experience in building highly effective teams, helping companies move fast, grow, and drive success in emerging markets, his participation will be invaluable."

Mather has held senior executive positions in several major technology companies, including Compaq Computer Corporation, Hewlett Packard, and Unisys. Most recently, he served as the President and CEO of MTPV Power Corporation, an advanced technology company in clean energy. Prior to MTPV, Mather also served as President of Hoovers Inc., a leading SaaS-based information company and wholly owned subsidiary of Dun & Bradstreet.

In addition to his role at Alegion, Mather sits on the Board of Directors at RealMassive Inc., a SaaS-based commercial real estate data provider and marketplace, and is the Managing Director of Ensys Capital, LLC, a boutique investment firm.

"It is quite an honor to be part of this team," said David Mather, President and CEO of Alegion. "It's a very exciting time for Alegion as it prepares to launch a version of its compelling platform for self-service use by customers and teams of all sizes and complexity, which includes the next generation of the industry's most advanced video annotation capabilities."

Mather holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science from Northeastern University and has invested, founded, and participated in several startup companies in addition to his significant corporate experience.

About Alegion Inc.

Alegion, based in Austin, TX, provides a complete training data solution for enterprise-grade machine learning. Alegion's training data platform enables efficient and accurate annotation of video, images, and text to support advanced machine learning and artificial intelligence initiatives. The platform features a rich user experience, support for defining and applying robust ontologies, and integrated machine learning that powers a high degree of automation and quality control. With integrated workflows, data security, and project management functions, Alegion's platform supports any size requirement from a small data science team to thousands of annotators working on a single project. Fortune 100 companies, systems integrators, business process organizations, and AI-driven organizations leverage these features to accelerate time to value and develop highly accurate machine learning models.

