Alert: New purchases in the Investor Asia portfolio
12/01/2020 | 09:27am EST
After having arbitrated our Investor Europe PEA and USA portfolios, we are also adjusting the Investor Asia portfolio, whose 2020 gains exceed 20%. These portfolios are truly - and totally - invested with our own funds and are managed with a long-term perspective. The day's arbitrages concern three exits and three entries. The objective is to reduce the portfolio's exposure to defensive stocks by restoring some cyclicality to the selection.