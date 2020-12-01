Alert: New purchases in the Investor Asia portfolio

Log in
After having arbitrated our Investor Europe PEA and USA portfolios, we are also adjusting the Investor Asia portfolio, whose 2020 gains exceed 20%. These portfolios are truly - and totally - invested with our own funds and are managed with a long-term perspective. The day's arbitrages concern three exits and three entries. The objective is to reduce the portfolio's exposure to defensive stocks by restoring some cyclicality to the selection.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ANSELL LIMITED -0.40% 37.43 End-of-day quote.28.94%
ASX LIMITED -0.17% 77.11 End-of-day quote.-1.66%
FLAT GLASS GROUP CO., LTD. 5.35% 21.65 End-of-day quote.320.39%
GUANGDONG INVESTMENT LIMITED -0.46% 12.88 End-of-day quote.-20.98%
REGIS RESOURCES LIMITED -4.16% 3.69 End-of-day quote.-14.98%
SITC INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED -5.46% 14.9 End-of-day quote.56.84%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. 0.30% 7272 End-of-day quote.52.90%
XIAOMI CORPORATION 1.73% 26.5 End-of-day quote.145.83%
ZOZO, INC. 0.62% 2604 End-of-day quote.24.77%
