AlertEnterprise Names Harsh Chauhan as Chief Technology Officer

AlertEnterprise Inc., the leading physical-logical Security Convergence software company has announced Harsh Chauhan as the company’s new Chief Technology Officer (CTO).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210819005188/en/

Harsh Chauhan, Chief Technology Officer, AlertEnterprise (Photo: Business Wire)

A 20-year technology veteran and leader, Chauhan is driving technology initiatives to rapidly expand and strengthen the company’s cyber-physical security convergence offerings. Chauhan will focus on the growth of the company’s 3D Governance Risk Compliance (GRC) hyperscale cloud platform, and continue to develop integrated solutions with leading technology partners like SAP, SAP NS2, and ServiceNow.

“We are thrilled to name Harsh as CTO of AlertEnterprise,” said Jasvir Gill Founder and CEO. “His proven GRC and cloud technology success and passion for technology will lead us into our next phase of growth.”

“Digital transformation, cloud computing and IoT are all converging at once across IT, OT and Physical systems. Security is the foundation to make it all happen,” said Harsh Chauhan. “I’m excited about where AlertEnterprise is headed and how our technology will empower our customers to solve some of their biggest security and business challenges.”

Before AlertEnterprise, Mr. Chauhan held multiple CTO positions, as well as Product Owner and Head of Development at SAP GRC 10.0, delivering targeted solutions to high-profile SAP clients.

About AlertEnterprise

At AlertEnterprise digital identity and trust are at the center of everything we do. Our mission is to bring people, processes, data and technology together in a unique way to help organizations protect what matters most. We call it Security Convergence. We develop game-changing Security Convergence solutions that deliver identity governance, access management, Security intelligence and compliance validation across enterprise IT, HR, cyber and Physical Security environments. For more information, visit www.alertenterprise.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210819005188/en/