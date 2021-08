BERLIN, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Alerts on Swiss central bank SNB and Swiss exchange company SIX's launch of the Secure Swiss Finance Network (SSFN) have been withdrawn because the information was related to a release from July 15.

There will be no replacement. STORY_NUMBER: FWN2PV0NW STORY_DATE: 24/08/2021 STORY_TIME: 16:05:24 GMT (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle)