Alesha Mart Signs up as the Title Sponsor for Bangladesh's Upcoming Tour of New Zealand

03/20/2021 | 12:01am EDT
Alesha Mart Ltd., leading E-commerce company in Bangladesh, announced today it has signed up as the title sponsor for Bangladesh’s tour of New Zealand. Starting 20th March, the “Alesha Mart Bangladesh tour of New Zealand ODI/T20I Series” will see the BLACKCAPS host Bangladesh for 3 ODIs and 3 T20Is. This association with NZC will grant Alesha Mart (which is part of the Alesha Group) a strong on-ground presence throughout the tour as well as exposure during the broadcast.

In a relatively short span of time, cricket in Bangladesh has eclipsed the likes of football to establish itself as the premier sport in the nation. New-age brands are opening up to the commercial possibilities the sport holds, as is evident from Alesha Mart taking up the title sponsorship in an away series in a different continent.

It’s a significant year for the Tigers as the team gears up for a World Cup in the subcontinent and celebrates 50 years of Bangladesh’s Independence. And the tour, team’s first since pandemic suspended most cricket action, is a hotly anticipated one.

“Alesha Mart is proud to sponsor the Bangladesh tour of New Zealand. We are very happy to be part of the much-awaited away series of Bangladesh National Cricket Team after a long time and long suffering of the pandemic worldwide. Cricket is the symbol of joy & happiness which we need now more than ever. The motto of Alesha Mart is ‘Click, Relax, Enjoy’ so now we want to push all the hardship aside which we have been going through since last year and get relaxed and enjoy the beauty of cricket while celebrating 50 years of independence of Bangladesh,” said company’s Chairman Md. Monzur Alam Sikder.

NZC in a statement said, “We are delighted to welcome Bangladesh again, and this series - which rounds of the cricket summer in New Zealand, will serve as an important one for the teams as we approach the World T20 later in the year. It has been a challenging year for the cricket fraternity with the pandemic, and we are thankful to the fans, players, and the series partners for their support. Our game is a global one and it is heartening to see the support for cricket transcending geographical boundaries.”


© Business Wire 2021
