Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
Alex Littlejohn Named a Business Insurance 2021 Woman to Watch

10/20/2021 | 12:54pm EDT
Alliant Specialty executive recognized for significant achievements in insurance brokerage

Alex Littlejohn, Managing Director, Alliant Specialty Broking, has been named a 2021 Woman to Watch by Business Insurance. An established insurance professional, Littlejohn was honored for her ability to provide complex risk solutions and strategize on large-scale insurance placements, in addition to her devotion to the industry and its need for advancement of women.

“Alex’s talent and leadership truly sets her apart from her peers,” said Tom Corbett, Chairman and CEO of Alliant. “Her ability to solve complex risks, coupled with her exceptional leadership and vision, sets an inspiring example of success at Alliant and in the greater insurance industry.”

Business Insurance started the program in 2006 to recognize women leaders doing outstanding work in risk management and commercial insurance. Business Insurance readers nominated candidates for Women to Watch, and a panel of Business Insurance editors selected the honorees based on those nominations. Nominations are evaluated on four criteria: recent professional accomplishments, expertise, leadership and future career prospects. Littlejohn was selected as one of 30 honorees.

A true trailblazer, Littlejohn’s impressive career paved the way for many women in the industry. Littlejohn was named a Managing Director at a global brokerage at the young age of 33. In the mid 90’s she became the first woman to lead a region for property broking. Afterwards, she was promoted to lead the continental European market for property and excess markets in Switzerland. Additionally, Littlejohn was the first female member of the Global Broking executive committee.

In her current role, Littlejohn works with Alliant Specialty leadership and clients to solve complex client problems, strategize on large-scale insurance placements, sales and trading partner utilization and brokers multi-faceted placements.

About Alliant Insurance Services

Alliant Insurance Services is one of the nation’s leading distributors of diversified insurance products and services. We operate through a network of specialized national platforms and local offices to offer our clients a comprehensive portfolio of solutions built on innovative thinking and personal service. The business of managing risk is getting more complex, and Alliant is meeting this complexity head-on, not with more layers of management, but with more creativity and agility. Alliant is changing the way our clients approach risk management and benefits, so they can capitalize on new opportunities to grow and protect their organizations. Visit us at alliant.com.


© Business Wire 2021
HOT NEWS