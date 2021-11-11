Log in
Alexander Group Launches 2022 Sales Compensation Trends Survey

11/11/2021 | 01:30pm EST
This year marks 20th anniversary of survey

The Alexander Group’s 2022 Sales Compensation Trends Survey is now open for participation. This year’s survey features special topics on required vaccinations, virtual selling and seller turnover. Participants will discover the latest sales compensation trends, including sales compensation budgets, pay levels, staffing, quotas and much more. Don’t miss out on the 20th anniversary of this highly regarded annual survey!

“Many companies use the Sales Compensation Trends Survey as their market touchstone to ensure competitive sales compensation practices. Topics of particular interest to me this year are seller wage inflation, turnover and mandate practices,” said David Cichelli, survey editor and revenue growth advisor of the Alexander Group.

Get answers to these questions and more:

  • What was the 2021 revenue growth rate? What's projected for 2022?
  • What program changes are companies making for 2022?
  • How well did salespeople perform against 2021 quotas?
  • Are staffing levels increasing or decreasing? Is turnover and retention challenging?
  • Are companies making changes to the annual recognition program?
  • Has/will the company require vaccinations for external customer visits?

Survey closes December 15; results published in January. Participation is free, confidential, and all results reported in aggregate. Participants receive a full PDF report of the findings. Click here to participate.

For more sales compensation content, visit the Alexander Group’s Sales Compensation Resource Center.

About Alexander Group

The Alexander Group provides revenue growth consulting services to the world’s leading sales, marketing and service organizations. Founded in 1985, the firm combines deep experience, proven methodologies and data-driven insights to help revenue leaders anticipate change, align their go-to-customer resources with company goals and make better informed decisions with one goal in mind—to grow revenue. The Alexander Group has offices in Atlanta, Chicago, London, New York, San Francisco, São Paulo, Scottsdale, and Vero Beach.


© Business Wire 2021
