Alexander Group Survey Results: Participants Report Strong Year for Sales Departments in 2021

Sales departments report a strong year in 2021 and are optimistic about 2022, according to results from the Alexander Group’s 2022 Sales Compensation Trends Survey. Participants reported 10% revenue growth in 2021 and project an 8% revenue increase in 2022.

Although companies have faced many issues in 2021, not all workforce challenges are plaguing sales departments. Survey results indicate mass resignations haven’t been a problem for the sales force. Turnover in 2021 has returned to traditional levels for sellers, about 10%. Wages are rising, but not in a significant way. The findings indicate less than a percent increase over the historical five-year trend of 3%. One area of concern for participants is attracting the right talent, keeping the best and paying them well. In 2021, 52.7% had open positions greater than 5%.

“2021 was a positive year for sales departments. Companies are expecting more the same for 2022,” said David Cichelli, survey editor and revenue growth advisor for the Alexander Group. “While resignations and wage increases follow traditional trends, the number of open sales positions is up significantly.”

Other Noteworthy Highlights:

56.6% will increase headcount in 2022; a jump of 6.1% from the previous year

10% is the projected turnover for 2022

3% payout changes in 2021 exceeded 2% estimate. 3% payout increase expected in 2022

65.6% rated 2021 pay plans effective; a jump from 46.3% in previous year

43.5% will make changes to performance measures in 2022

55.5% of sellers achieved quota in 2021

About the Survey

The 20th annual 2022 Sales Compensation Trends Survey featured responses from 155 sales departments. Participants provided data in November and December 2021 on what occurred in 2021 and what they plan for 2022. Results published in January 2022.

About Alexander Group

The Alexander Group provides revenue growth consulting services to the world’s leading sales, marketing and service organizations. Founded in 1985, the firm combines deep experience, proven methodologies and data-driven insights to help revenue leaders anticipate change, align their go-to-customer resources with company goals and make better informed decisions with one goal in mind—to grow revenue. The Alexander Group has offices in Atlanta, Chicago, London, New York, San Francisco, São Paulo, Scottsdale, and Vero Beach.

