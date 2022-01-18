Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Alexander Group Survey Results: Participants Report Strong Year for Sales Departments in 2021

01/18/2022 | 01:47pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

  • Companies project optimistic revenue growth for 2022
  • Open sales force positions are an increasing challenge
  • Sales departments mostly achieved and exceeded their 2021 objectives
  • Sales personnel improved quota performance in 2021

 

Sales departments report a strong year in 2021 and are optimistic about 2022, according to results from the Alexander Group’s 2022 Sales Compensation Trends Survey. Participants reported 10% revenue growth in 2021 and project an 8% revenue increase in 2022.

Although companies have faced many issues in 2021, not all workforce challenges are plaguing sales departments. Survey results indicate mass resignations haven’t been a problem for the sales force. Turnover in 2021 has returned to traditional levels for sellers, about 10%. Wages are rising, but not in a significant way. The findings indicate less than a percent increase over the historical five-year trend of 3%. One area of concern for participants is attracting the right talent, keeping the best and paying them well. In 2021, 52.7% had open positions greater than 5%.

“2021 was a positive year for sales departments. Companies are expecting more the same for 2022,” said David Cichelli, survey editor and revenue growth advisor for the Alexander Group. “While resignations and wage increases follow traditional trends, the number of open sales positions is up significantly.”

Other Noteworthy Highlights:

  • 56.6% will increase headcount in 2022; a jump of 6.1% from the previous year
  • 10% is the projected turnover for 2022
  • 3% payout changes in 2021 exceeded 2% estimate. 3% payout increase expected in 2022
  • 65.6% rated 2021 pay plans effective; a jump from 46.3% in previous year
  • 43.5% will make changes to performance measures in 2022
  • 55.5% of sellers achieved quota in 2021

Download the Executive Summary for more findings.

About the Survey

The 20th annual 2022 Sales Compensation Trends Survey featured responses from 155 sales departments. Participants provided data in November and December 2021 on what occurred in 2021 and what they plan for 2022. Results published in January 2022.

About Alexander Group

The Alexander Group provides revenue growth consulting services to the world’s leading sales, marketing and service organizations. Founded in 1985, the firm combines deep experience, proven methodologies and data-driven insights to help revenue leaders anticipate change, align their go-to-customer resources with company goals and make better informed decisions with one goal in mind—to grow revenue. The Alexander Group has offices in Atlanta, Chicago, London, New York, San Francisco, São Paulo, Scottsdale, and Vero Beach.


© Business Wire 2022
Latest news "Companies"
01:54pICELANDAIR : Lease Agreements of two additional Boeing 737 MAX aircraft
AQ
01:54pMatchPoint Connection Establishes NIL Marketing Fund as the Compliant Solution to Risky Collectives
BU
01:54pProactive news headlines including Fortitude Gold, Bloom Health Partners, Renforth Resources, Nevada Silver, District Metals and Enveric Biosciences
GL
01:51pWalkOut Rebrands as Flow, Bringing Frictionless Shopping to the In-store Experience
BU
01:51pKBRA Releases Auto Loan ABS Indices for December 2021
BU
01:50pAGORA : How to Create a Cutting-Edge Voice-Tuning SwiftUI Video Call App
PU
01:50pBARCLAYS : Plan & Invest reduces account charges
PU
01:50pRESGREEN INTERNATIONAL : Group Announces Creation of Virtual Showroom for Clients
PU
01:50pCABEI reaffirms commitment to Belize's economic and social development
PU
01:50pAuction Results (January 18, 2022)
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Asian shares drop as bond yields rise ahead of Fed
2Ouch
3Microsoft to gobble up Activision in $69 billion metaverse bet
4The latest from London: High bond yields spook investors
5BlackRock's Fink defends as 'not woke' push for values as well as profi..

HOT NEWS