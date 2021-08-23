Alexander Group's Sold Out Executive Forum Goes Virtual

The Alexander Group, Inc., leading revenue growth consultancy to Global 2000 companies, announces the 20th Annual Executive Forum will be a virtual conference on November 17-18, 2021. This renowned marquee event is now poised to welcome hundreds of cross-industry leaders charged with driving revenue growth for Fortune 2000 organizations. No other event today delivers the value expected by an audience that is 85%+ C-Level to VP: world-class roster of practitioners, insights-to-action content, 1:1 networking, and “game changing” takeaways to help with 2022 growth plans and decisions.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210823005462/en/

(Graphic: Business Wire)

“The 24X7 customer arrived before the pandemic. Customers started getting product information with little or no sales dialog, expected deep engagement with selling resources about solutions not products, and demanded results and access to enablement resources. Today, their demands have sharpened. Positioning customer-centric revenue organizations, who have the agility to respond in 'real time' to 24X7 customer demands, with a distinct competitive advantage in 2022.” – Gary Tubridy, Senior Vice President, Alexander Group

How can your organization apply the learnings from 2020/2021 to bring better coverage, agility and results to your customers (and your company) in 2022 and beyond?

Join multi-sector senior revenue, sales, marketing, operations and customer success leaders for this two-day virtual program and lay the right groundwork for 2022. Hear about growth strategies, solutions, models and investments from such companies as: Ansell, ADP, Agilent, Ellucian, Moody’s Analytics, NY Post, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, Rockwell Automation, Salesforce, Verizon Media, VMware and many more!

View the virtual two-day agenda and impressive speaker lineup here.

VP through C-level executives can register here.

About Alexander Group

The Alexander Group provides revenue growth consulting services to the world’s leading sales, marketing and service organizations. Founded in 1985, Alexander Group combines deep experience, proven methodologies and data-driven insights to help revenue leaders anticipate change, align their go-to-customer resources with company goals and make better informed decisions with one goal in mind—to grow revenue. The Alexander Group has offices in Atlanta, Chicago, London, New York, San Francisco, Sao Paulo, Scottsdale and Vero Beach.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210823005462/en/