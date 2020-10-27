Alexander Mann Solutions Identified as an RPO Leader by NelsonHall

CLEVELAND and LONDON, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global talent acquisition and management specialist, Alexander Mann Solutions, has once again been recognized by analysts at NelsonHall as a global RPO leader. Ranked as a leader across the RPO Overall, Candidate Experience, Innovation in Technology and Tools, Talent Acquisition Transformational Journey and Geographic Footprint and Scalability categories, the company was rated highly for Innovation in Services. Seventeen RPOs were evaluated by NelsonHall for its Evolution of RPO NEAT research.



David Leigh, CEO at Alexander Mann Solutions, commented, “We’re grateful to have our commitment to our RPO clients recognized by the analysts at NelsonHall. Integral to this commitment is our ongoing focus on bringing together the best global experts and innovative technologies that support change while advancing business imperatives. We’re especially pleased to be highly rated for Innovation in Services as that’s a strong indication that our unique talent acquisition strategies are delivering solid results for our clients.”

NelsonHall’s Vendor Evaluation and Assessment Tool (NEAT) analyzes the performance of vendors offering global services. It assesses capabilities across a range of criteria and business situations to identify the best performing vendors overall. Recruiting process outsourcing enables organizations to outsource the complex talent acquisition function. Alexander Mann Solutions has distinguished itself through its breadth of RPO services, which include performance insights and robust analytics.

Nikki Edwards, Principal Analyst, HR Technology & Services, NelsonHall, said, “Alexander Mann Solutions pushes the boundary of RPO. Notably, it has delivered unique offerings around neurodiversity, the future of work (workforce dexterity), and technology (with its launch of Hourly), while ensuring its employees maintain deep market expertise to serve its clients well via its Talent Adviser and Trusted Adviser programs.”

About Alexander Mann Solutions

We’re passionate about helping companies and individuals fulfill their potential through talent acquisition and management. Today, over 4,500 of our talent acquisition and management experts partner with more than 100 blue-chip organizations, operating in 40 languages and over 90 countries. We deliver a distinctive blend of outsourcing solutions and - through Talent Collective - a full range of consulting and specialist services. We provide unrivaled experience, capability and thought leadership to help clients attract, engage and retain the talent they need for business success. This approach has led to us being identified as a global leader in both the 2020 NelsonHall NEAT Matrix and the Everest Group PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2020. We also made the Sunday Times PwC Top Track 250 list for the third consecutive year.

www.alexandermannsolutions.com

About NelsonHall

NelsonHall is the leading global analyst firm dedicated to helping organizations understand the ‘art of the possible’ in digital operations transformation. With analysts in the U.S., U.K., and Continental Europe, NelsonHall provides buy-side organizations with detailed, critical information on markets and vendors (including NEAT assessments) that helps them make fast and highly informed sourcing decisions. And for vendors, NelsonHall provides deep knowledge of market dynamics and user requirements to help them hone their go-to-market strategies. NelsonHall’s research is based on rigorous, primary research, and is widely respected for the quality, depth and insight of its analysis.

Note to editors: Trademarks and registered trademarks referenced herein remain the property of their respective owners. Media Contact: Jeanne Achille The Devon Group for AMS +1-732-706-0123 ext. 700 jeanne@devonpr.com