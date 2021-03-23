Log in
Alexandra Littlejohn Joins Alliant Insurance Services

03/23/2021 | 02:30pm EDT
Nationally recognized and highly regarded broker and executive makes immediate impact

Alliant Insurance Services has announced Alexandra Littlejohn has joined Alliant as Executive Vice President/Managing Director. Littlejohn will lead brokerage best practices for Alliant Specialty and expand and cultivate relationships with insurance markets on behalf of clients. In addition, Littlejohn will join efforts with the organization’s leadership to solve complex client problems, strategize on large-scale insurance placements, sales, and trading partner utilization. Littlejohn will work with clients in the Public Entity, Real Estate & Hospitality, Construction & Infrastructure, and Technology spaces. Littlejohn will support the sales teams across all the Specialty verticals to crystalize the Alliant motto of “Client-First” advocacy and services.

“Alex’s vast experience and knowledge in conceptualizing and implementing sophisticated specialty programs will be an instant boost to our brokerage platform,” said Peter Arkley, President, Alliant Specialty. “Alex’s vision will drive creative solutions for the betterment of our clients’ insurance placements and their bottom lines. Our 13 industry vertical leaders and 1,500 industry-dedicated brokers look forward to working with Alex and creating even more momentum across Alliant.”

“As someone who has been in the industry for so long, I’ve seen it all,” said Littlejohn. “And with Alliant’s national platform of no geographical boundaries, I’m excited to work with and service clients to the fullest ability.”

Over Littlejohn’s storied career, she has served as a Managing Director for two different global brokerage companies. Most recently, Littlejohn was the Corporate Risk and Broking-West Region leader for one of the world’s largest brokers. Before venturing to the West Coast, Littlejohn was based in New York and was responsible for the firm’s client services in the Northeast region of the U.S.

Based in the Walnut Creek, CA office, Littlejohn can be reached at (917) 455-6254 or at Alex.Littlejohn@Alliant.com.

About Alliant Insurance Services

Alliant Insurance Services is one of the nation’s leading distributors of diversified insurance products and services. We operate through a network of specialized national platforms and local offices to offer our clients a comprehensive portfolio of solutions built on innovative thinking and personal service. The business of managing risk is getting more complex, and Alliant is meeting this complexity head-on, not with more layers of management, but with more creativity and agility. Alliant is changing the way our clients approach risk management and benefits, so they can capitalize on new opportunities to grow and protect their organizations. Visit us at alliant.com.


© Business Wire 2021
