Alexei Overchuk attended a CIS Economic Council meeting

06/18/2021 | 04:09pm EDT
Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk attended the 90th meeting of the Economic Council of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).

Alexei Overchuk attended a CIS Economic Council meeting

Meeting participants discussed trade and economic cooperation between the CIS member countries. They focused on economic recovery issues, efforts to provide an impetus to cooperation within the CIS, measures to minimise the consequences of the pandemic and the activities of institutions handling cooperation issues in various sectors.

Meeting participants listened to a report by the CIS Interstate Statistics Committee on key target macroeconomic indicators for the economic development of the CIS countries in 2020. They were also briefed on the results of implementing the Priority Action Plan to carry out the Concept of Cooperation Between the CIS Countries in the Energy Sector and the Priority Action Plan to carry out the Concept of Cooperation Between the CIS Countries in Tapping Renewable Energy Sources.

The participants also reviewed a roadmap for drafting and carrying out a national phytomonitoring and locust fighting programme through 2026 and documents on promoting cooperation within the CIS.

An agreement was reached to hold the 91st meeting of the CIS Economic Council in Moscow in September 2021.

Disclaimer

Government of the Russian Federation published this content on 18 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 June 2021 20:08:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS