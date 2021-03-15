Log in
Alexei Overchuk's working meeting with Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Investments and Foreign Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan Sardor Umurzakov

03/15/2021
A working meeting was held between Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Alexei Overchuk, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Investments and Foreign Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan Sardor Umurzakov.

The parties discussed current issues of trade and economic cooperation and noted the intensive development of interaction between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Uzbekistan.

'Our interaction in bilateral and multilateral formats is developing very strongly. In 2020, Uzbekistan chaired the CIS for the first time, and during the year a number of documents were adopted to determine the development of the Commonwealth for the next decade, including the CIS Economic Development Strategy up to 2030. Uzbekistan's joining the EAEU as an observer state was also a significant event. Together we have done a great job, the obvious result of which is the growth of trade between Russia and Uzbekistan. Last year we managed to increase mutual trade by 15.6 percent. Taking into account the increasing pace, I am sure that the goal set by the presidents of our countries to achieve $10 billion in trade is feasible,' said Alexei Overchuk.

During the meeting, the Russian side expressed appreciation for the measures taken by Uzbekistan's leadership to create comfortable conditions for Russian investors. Currently, over 2,100 enterprises with Russian capital operate in the republic, and accumulated Russian investment in Uzbekistan's economy is estimated at $10 billion.

Alexei Overchuk and Sardor Umurzakov discussed preparations for bilateral events at the highest level. Particular attention was paid to the upcoming holding of the second meeting of the Russia-Uzbekistan Joint Commission at the level of heads of government.

Both parties confirmed their readiness for further constructive dialogue between the countries in all areas of interaction.

Disclaimer

Prime Minister of the Russian Federation published this content on 15 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2021 17:17:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
