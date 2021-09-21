Log in
Alexei Overchuk's working visit to the Republic of Armenia

09/21/2021 | 04:52am EDT
On 20 September, a delegation of Russian business leaders led by Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Alexei Overchuk visited Yerevan, the capital of the Republic of Armenia.

Alexei Overchuk's working visit to the Republic of Armenia

During the visit, Alexei Overchuk met with Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan to discuss the development of Russian-Armenian cooperation in trade and the economy.

As part of the Russian companies' business mission organisedby the VEB.RF State Development Corporation, Alexei Overchuk attended a roundtable discussion Russian-Armenian Economic Cooperation: Prospective Projects.

The Deputy Prime Minister pointed out the importance of the Russian and Armenian business communities' activities as a pillar of bilateral trade and economic relations. He mentioned positive trends in mutual trade, which increased by 17.2 percent between January and July 2021 year on year, and stressed that there was great potential for boosting mutual trade and investment.

"Russian and Armenian business people are receiving support from state bodies in both the Russian Federation and the Republic of Armenia and can use Russian development instruments, namely VEB.RF and the Russian Export Centre, to expand their business opportunities. Our country can offer effective solutions for the development of transport, energy and social infrastructure, as well as for implementing prospective projects in the Republic of Armenia and the South Caucasus as a whole," Alexei Overchuk pointed out.

He called on the business communities of Russia and Armenia to consider cooperation opportunities not only in traditional spheres, such as mechanical engineering, transport, fuel and energy, but also in infrastructure and digital technology. He commended the efforts ofthe Russian-Armenian Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation to create comfortable conditions for the implementation of these projects.

"We hope that following this event we will be able to launch new joint projects that will boost the further development of our bilateral relations, the Deputy Prime Minister noted.

Alexei Overchuk also attended the opening ceremony of the Armenian Business Forum 2021. In his remarks there, he spoke about the strategic nature of bilateral and multilateral cooperation between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Armenia.

"Despite the pandemic, Russia has remained Armenia's leading trade partner and currently accounts for nearly a third of its foreign trade. Between January 2015, when Armenia joined the Eurasian Economic Union, and the start of the pandemic, our bilateral trade almost doubled from $1.3 billion to$2.5 billion," the Deputy Prime Minister said.

More to be posted soon...

Disclaimer

Government of the Russian Federation published this content on 20 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2021 08:51:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
