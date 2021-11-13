Alexei Overchuk takes part in a meeting of the Eurasian Economic Commission's Council

On 12 November, Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk took part in a meeting of the Council of the Eurasian Economic Commission, via videoconference.

The meeting participants discussed issues of furthering the Eurasian economic integration. Special attention was given to industrial cooperation, turnover of medical products, and taxation of e-services.



They approved a roadmap for the implementation of the Main Areas of Industrial Cooperation in the Eurasian Economic Union until 2025. The document lists measures in all six areas identified by the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in April 2021.



The meeting approved the Protocol on amendments to the Treaty on the Eurasian Economic Union of 29 May 2014 regarding the procedures for collecting indirect taxes on e-services. The amendments establish the term "e-services" in the EAEU legislation and ways of paying VAT on such services. The document will be sent to the parties for internal procedures needed for signing.



The parties approved a new procedure for exporting products which must undergo conformity assessment.

Amendments were introduced to the requirements for the introduction, maintenance and assessment of the quality management system for medical goods, depending on the potential risk of their use, which will make it possible to assess the quality management system by distant interaction means. This is necessary in order to create the opportunity to launch medical goods on the market in emergency situations or during a threat of epidemic diseases, as well as for mitigating shortages of the products in the common market of medical goods.



The next meeting of the Council of the Eurasian Economic Commission is scheduled to be held on 3 December 2021 in Moscow.