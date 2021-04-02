Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Algeria Economic Update — April 2021

04/02/2021 | 09:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Algerian economy contracted sharply in 2020 due to measures to contain the pandemic and a significant fall in hydrocarbon production, contributing to a major deterioration of the twin deficits. Swift lockdown measures have helped contain the pandemic, while the vaccination campaign was launched in January. To support the recovery, authorities have announced a longstanding economic reform effort to transition to a private sector-led economic model, reduce severe macroeconomic imbalances and protect the livelihoods of Algerians.

Recent Developments

Amid COVID-19 containment measures and a contraction in hydrocarbon output, real GDP in Algeria is expected to have contracted by 5.5% in 2020. The hydrocarbon sector is expected to have declined by 8.5%, led by a sharp fall in crude oil production, to below Algeria's OPEC production quota. Although complete national accounts data beyond Q1-2020 remain unavailable, non-hydrocarbon GDP is expected to have fallen by 4.4% in 2020. After moderate declines in Q1, the contraction in production, consumption and investment worsened in Q2.

Outlook

To date, the pace of the vaccination campaign suggests that partial containment measures could remain in place until 2022. Falling employment and firm revenues, and low consumer and business confidence, could limit private consumption and investment. The planned increase in public investment will support growth, although project costs will increase, in line with import prices. Hydrocarbon production and exports are expected to recover, supported by higher global demand and oil prices, but the partial recovery in imports will limit the reduction in the current account deficit. The overall budget deficit should remain elevated in 2021 and 2022 despite a recovery in hydrocarbon revenues.

Disclaimer

World Bank Group published this content on 02 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2021 13:01:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
09:32aSTAR BULK CARRIERS  : Amendment to Annual Report by Foreign Issuer (SEC Filing - 20-F/A)
PU
09:32aPerformance of the NBS RTGS system, clearing system, and interbank and international clearing of foreign exchange payments in March
PU
09:32aNBS IPS system in March
PU
09:31aLTC PROPERTIES  : Senior Management to Participate in the 2nd Annual Mizuho Healthcare REIT Conference
BU
09:31aSOCIAL LEVERAGE ACQUISITION CORP I  : Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Common Stock and Redeemable Warrants Commencing April 5, 2021
BU
09:28aTesla first-quarter deliveries beat estimates
RE
09:27aFIFTH THIRD BANCORP  : Exceeds Five-Year Community Commitment, Achieves $41.6 Billion in Support Against $32 Billion Goal
BU
09:26aUS March payrolls surpass expectations, joblessness rate drops
RE
09:26aZAVAROVALNICA TRIGLAV D D  : Insurance Supervision Agency's adjusted recommendation regarding dividend payments
PU
09:25aAirbus and Dassault agree joint FCAS fighter proposal
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. job growth accelerates in March; unemployment rate falls to 6.0%
2AMAZON.COM, INC. : Ford resumes political donations after review
3TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : EXCLUSIVE: Tencent's Timi gaming studio generated $10 billion in 2020, sources say
4AMMB HOLDINGS : AMMB : Malaysia's AmBank to raise around $196 million via private placement
5Tesla first-quarter deliveries beat estimates
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ