Algeria aims for over 30% share of European gas market

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Algerian Energy Minister Mohamed Arkab
said on Tuesday his country was seeking to increase its share of
the European gas market to over the current 30%, state news
agency APS reported.
"The minister reiterated the country's ambition to further
strengthen its presence on this market by suggesting additional
quantities," APS said.
Arkab also repeated that the North African nation would meet
all Spanish gas supply commitments through the Medgaz pipeline
and liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipments.
Algeria has decided not to renew the contract for the
Maghreb-Europe pipeline that links it to Spain through Morocco,
which expired on Sunday night.
It also announced the cessation of gas supplies to Morocco,
almost two months after cutting diplomatic ties with the
kingdom.
Arkab said total gas exports reached 30 billion cubic metres
in the first nine months of this year, a 94% rise from the same
period in 2020.
