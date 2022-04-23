Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Algeria committed to supply Spain with gas, Tebboune says

04/23/2022 | 06:58pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

April 23 (Reuters) - Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune on Saturday said his country will not abandon its commitment to supply Spain with gas despite a diplomatic row with the European country over Western Sahara.

"We assure the Spanish friends, the Spanish people that Algeria will never abandon its commitment to supply Spain with gas under any circumstances," Tebboune said in an interview aired on state television late on Saturday.

Algeria said in March it was recalling its ambassador to Madrid for consultations after Spain backed Morocco's plan for autonomy in Western Sahara, which is rejected by the Algeria-backed Polisario Front independence movement. (Reporting by Omar Fahmy; Writing by Mahmoud Mourad; Editing by Paul Simao)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:13aTop U.S. officials to visit Kyiv Sunday, discuss heavy weapons, Ukraine says
RE
02:13aTop U.S. officials to visit Kyiv Sunday, discuss heavy weapons, Ukraine says
RE
01:59aMACRON OR LE PEN : France faces stark choice for president
RE
01:59aMACRON OR LE PEN : France faces stark choice for president
RE
01:51aBritain says Ukraine repelled numerous Russian assaults along the line of contact in Donbas
RE
01:51aBritain says Ukraine repelled numerous Russian assaults along the line of contact in Donbas
RE
01:51aUk military intelligence - poor morale, limited time to reconsti…
RE
01:50aOne person dies in night shelling in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk - governor
RE
01:49aUk military intelligence - despite russia making some territoria…
RE
01:48aUk military intelligence - ukraine has repelled numerous russian…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Robotaxi startup Pony.ai gains taxi license in China city
2Borosil Renewables : Loss of share certificate
3Joveljic scores, LA Galaxy edge road-weary Nashville 1-0
4Australia defends handling of China-Solomons deal; makes tax pledge ahe..
5Hisense Donates Leading Quality Devices to PARIS-SAINT-GERMAIN Endowmen..

HOT NEWS