Algeria committed to supply Spain with gas, Tebboune says

April 23 (Reuters) - Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune
on Saturday said his country will not abandon its commitment to
supply Spain with gas despite a diplomatic row with the European
country over Western Sahara.
"We assure the Spanish friends, the Spanish people that
Algeria will never abandon its commitment to supply Spain with
gas under any circumstances," Tebboune said in an interview
aired on state television late on Saturday.
Algeria said in March it was recalling its ambassador to
Madrid for consultations after Spain backed Morocco's plan for
autonomy in Western Sahara, which is rejected by the
Algeria-backed Polisario Front independence movement.
