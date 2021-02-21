Algeria names new energy minister in government reshuffle, says presidency

ALGIERS, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Algeria named a new energy
minister in a government reshuffle on Sunday, the presidency
said on Sunday.
Mohamed Arkab, a former mining minister, replaced Abdelmadjid
Attar, it said in a statement.
Arkab had been energy minister from April 2019 to June 2020
when he was replaced by Attar in a reshuffle by President
Abdelmadjid Tebboune.
OPEC member Algeria has been seeking to attract more foreign
investors after a fall in oil and gas output, causing a drop in
energy export earnings which account for 60% of the state budget
and 94% of total export revenues.
The government early last year approved a new energy law
offering attractive terms to investors, including tax
incentives.
The coronavirus has further negatively impacted the state
finances with lower global oil prices forcing the government to
cut spending and delay some planned investment projects.
The state energy firm halved planned investment spending to
$7 billion in 2020 as the government sought to limit the
economic effects of a lockdown.
Most ministers kept their jobs in Sunday's reshuffle
including those in charge of finance, trade and agriculture.
(Reporting by Hamid Ould Ahmed; Editing by Edmund Blair and
Giles Elgood)