ALGIERS (Reuters) - Algeria' CPA bank (Credit Populaire Algerian) will open up 30% of its capital for private investment, the bank said in statement on Thursday.

The state-owned bank added its share is estimated at 2,500 Algerian dinars ($18.66), and it will sell 60 million shares.

Algeria's president Abdelmadjid Tebboune has said last year he will focus on improving and reforming economy and finance.

The partial privatization is part of Algeria's drive to modernise its banking sector and improve its ability to finance investment and growth.

State banks account for about 95 percent of total bank assets and loan portfolios in Algeria.

($1 = 133.9790 Algerian dinars)

