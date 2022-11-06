Algeria's Jan-Sept hydrocarbon exports up 77% yr/yr to $42.6 bln

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Algeria's hydrocarbon exports rose
about 77% year on year to $42.6 billion for the
January-September period, state news agency (APS) cited the
energy minister as saying on Sunday.
Algeria's energy minister Mohamed Arkab added that exports
over the same nine-month period last year came to $24.1 billion.
Arkab added his country's hydrocarbon revenues are expected
to exceed $50 billion by the end of 2022.
He also commented on the OPEC+ decision to slash output by 2
million barrels per day, saying this would help maintain market
balance and stabilise prices at around $100 per barrel until
this year-end.
(Reporting by Moataz Mohamed and Ahmed Tolba; Writing by Yasmin
Hussein; Editing by Hugh Lawson and David Evans)