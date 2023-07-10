July 10 (Reuters) - Algerian state energy producer Sonatrach has honored all gas contracts with Spain, whatever the circumstances, Chief Executive Tewfik Hakkar said on Monday.

No European customer has asked to set a ceiling for fuel prices, Hakkar said in comments released by the country's state news agency.

The North African oil giant was "in constant contact with Libyan authorities to resume operations and has made several explorations in northern Niger", he added

(Reporting By Moaz Abd-Alaziz; Editing by Chris Reese and Stephen Coates)