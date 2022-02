Sonatrach International Petroleum Exploration and Production, a subsidiary of the Algerian company, signed the agreement in Niger's capital on Feb.4, the statement said.

Sonatrach's works in Kafra cover two exploration wells, KFR-1 and KFRN-1, with proven oil reserves of 168 million barrels and 100 million barrels respectively, according the statement.

