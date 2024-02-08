CAIRO, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Algeria's state oil and gas firm Sonatrach and Germany's VNG signed a commercial contract for the North African country to supply Germany with natural gas, the Algerian energy ministry said in a statement on Thursday. (Reporting by Enas Alashray and Yomna Ehab;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)
