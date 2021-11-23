Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Algeria's economy is gradually recovering from COVID-19 and oil shocks -IMF

11/23/2021 | 03:30am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
General view of the port terminal in Algiers

CAIRO (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Monday the Algeria economy is gradually recovering from COVID-19 and oil shocks in 2020, after its executive board concluded the 2021 Article IV consultations with the North African country.

"The economy is projected to recover in 2021 and 2022, but the outlook remains uncertain and challenging," it said in a statement.

After a contraction of 4.9% in 2020, Algeria's real GDP grew by 2.3% year-on year in the first half of 2021 "driven by a rebound um hydrocarbon prices and production and the relaxation of containment measures", the IMF said.

Also, the external current account balance improved "significantly" in the first six months of the year following "a marked deterioration" last year, it added.

After conducting the first Article IV consultations with Algeria since 2018, the fund warned in October that the country risks unprecedented financing needs in the medium term if it continues to run high fiscal deficits, and urged big policy changes.

A major oil and gas producer, Algeria has suffered years of shrinking energy revenue with both prices and output sliding since 2014, and it has made little progress diversifying its state-centred economy.

Algeria has burned through most of its foreign currency reserves over the past seven years, though it has little public debt.

"While a gradual recovery is underway, pre-pandemic vulnerabilities remain and risks to the economic outlook are on the downside," the IMF said on Monday.

"In this context, (IMF) Directors called for a well-calibrated policy mix to support macroeconomic stability and promote sustainable, resilient and inclusive growth," it added.

The government this year proposed a series of reforms aimed at confronting the challenge of falling energy revenue and a weak private sector.

(Reporting by Mahmoud Mourad; Editing by David Gregorio)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:50aEuro zone yields rise as ECB comments pressure market, PMIs eyed
RE
03:49aEU-CENTRAL ASIA MINISTERIAL MEETING : Press remarks by High Representative Josep Borrell
PU
03:49aVAR ENERGI : Framework contract to IKM Elektro
PU
03:46aSouth Africa's Brait to raise up to $190 million via rights offer
RE
03:40aEgypt expects economic growth of 5.6% in FY 2021-2022 - minister
RE
03:33aBarclays raises 2022 oil price view on faster inventory drawdown
RE
03:32aU.S. tells Sudan that deal to reinstate PM Hamdok is only 'first step' -State Department
RE
03:30aAlgeria's economy is gradually recovering from COVID-19 and oil shocks -IMF
RE
03:26aSome bondholders of China developer Kaisa tap adviser to help recover dues -source
RE
03:24aS.Africa's Old Mutual depletes COVID-19 reserve as deaths outpace expectations
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Japan, India working on oil-stock release with U.S., timing unclear -so..
2Powell, Brainard nominated as Fed's 1-2 punch. What's next?
3Analysis-Investors bet Powell's Fed will get more aggressive on inflati..
4Nasdaq, S&P 500 end down after hitting record highs
5Artnet : Why Sagittariuses Should Date Outside the Art World and More C..

HOT NEWS