Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Algeria says Morocco attacked truck convoys in border area

04/13/2022 | 03:55am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CAIRO (Reuters) - Algeria condemned on Tuesday what it called an attack by Morocco against a convoy of trucks in the border area between Mauritania and the disputed territory of Western Sahara, saying it will jeopardize United Nations attempts to ease regional tensions.

The purported attack took place on Sunday morning in the Ain Bentli region, according to Algerian press reports.

"Algeria strongly condemns the targeted assassinations committed by using sophisticated weapons of war ... against civilians," a statement released by Algeria's foreign affairs ministry said.

There was no immediate reaction from Mauritania or Morocco.

Morocco considers sparsely populated Western Sahara a part of its territories. The Algeria-backed Polisario Front wants to establish its own state there.

Rabat ignored a similar accusation in November, when Algeria said Morocco targeted Algerian truckers in an area in eastern Western Sahara, where the Polisario said in 2020 it was resuming its "armed struggle."

However, there is no evidence of serious fighting. Morocco said it was attached to the UN-brokered ceasefire agreement but would respond to any attack on Western Sahara territories.

Relations between Algeria and Morocco have been bad for decades and the border between them closed since 1994.

Algeria cut ties with Morocco in August last year, accusing its neighbour of working together with Israel to undermine its security, igniting fires in the Kabylie region and supporting an independence group the Amazigh speaking region.

It then closed its airspace to all Moroccan aircrafts and halted a pipeline deal that carries gas to Spain via Morocco.

Morocco called the accusations false and absurd.

Rabat says the most it can offer as a political solution to the Western Sahara conflict is autonomy within its sovereignty.

Most recently Spain and Israel gave support to Morocco's plan, joining the United States, Germany and other countries in the Arab World and Africa.

(Reporting by Lamine Chikhi; additional reporting by Ahmed Eljechtimi in Rabat; Editing by Grant McCool)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX 0.07% 576.64 Real-time Quote.6.78%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 0.46% 186.57 Real-time Quote.6.07%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:08aS.Africa's Transnet suspends Durban port operations due to floods
RE
04:08aJapan escalates currency warning as yen hits 20-year low vs dollar
RE
04:01aGlobal shares pause on inflation view; oil steady on Ukraine
RE
04:01aTesco warns of lower profits as UK inflation squeeze tightens
RE
04:00aChina's oil champion prepares Western retreat over sanctions fear
RE
03:58aTaiwan says it's at only early stage of COVID outbreak, cases will rise
RE
03:57aFive soldiers killed in attack in northern Benin park
RE
03:55aAlgeria says Morocco attacked truck convoys in border area
RE
03:54aSri Lanka PM offers protesters talks as opposition eyes no-confidence vote
RE
03:50aSri Lanka PM offers protesters talks as opposition eyes no-confidence vote
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP : Receives a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
2Global renewable power prices soar on heavy demand, chaotic supply chai..
3Global shares pause on inflation view; oil steady on Ukraine
4Fed policymakers split on post-pandemic inflation landscape
5Bayer : receives approval for precision oncology treatment Vitrakvi&tra..

HOT NEWS