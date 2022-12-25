Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Algeria sets reference price for oil at $60 barrel through 2023/2025 -APS

12/25/2022 | 04:40pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dec 25 (Reuters) - Algeria has set the reference price for crude oil at $60 a barrel through 2023-2025, state news agency (APS) said on Sunday, citing the 2023 budget approved earlier in the day by President Abdelmadjid Tebboune.

The budget set the market price for crude oil at $70 a barrel during the same period.

The North African country expects inflation to reach 5.1% and sees economic growth at 4.1% in 2023, APS said.

The president stressed the importance of raising gas output in order to boost exports, APS added. (Reporting by Moaz Abd-Alaziz and Nayera Abdallah; Writing by Moaz Abd-Alaziz; Editing by Leslie Adler)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 2.67% 84.49 Delayed Quote.5.65%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX 1.71% 436.0407 Real-time Quote.5.78%
WTI 1.23% 79.387 Delayed Quote.4.10%
Latest news "Economy"
05:01pOnly Russia's nuclear arms preventing West from declaring war - Putin ally
RE
04:40pAlgeria sets reference price for oil at $60 barrel through 2023/2025 -APS
RE
04:36pMigrants dropped outside VP Harris's home on blustery Christmas Eve
RE
04:30pRussia ready to resume gas supplies to Europe via Yamal-Europe pipeline -Novak
RE
04:30pDeath toll climbs as winter storm freezes eastern U.S
RE
04:17pRussia ready to resume gas supplies to europe via yamal-europe g…
RE
04:15pJapan minister signs clean energy cooperation document during Saudi visit
RE
04:10pRussia's 2022 lng supply to europe expected at 21 bln cubic metr…
RE
04:10pTwo substations attacked in Washington state, utility says
RE
03:57pTwo still missing after Austrian avalanche - APA
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Duma prepares higher taxation for Russians who left country - speaker
2Putin says Russia ready to negotiate over Ukraine
3Wall St Week Ahead-Investors look for 'Santa Rally' after grim year in ..
4Ukrainian soldier reunites with family over Christmas call from east
5China must raise self-reliance in agricultural technology, Xi says

HOT NEWS