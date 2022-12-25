Algeria sets reference price for oil at $60 barrel through 2023/2025 -APS

Dec 25 (Reuters) - Algeria has set the reference price
for crude oil at $60 a barrel through 2023-2025, state news
agency (APS) said on Sunday, citing the 2023 budget approved
earlier in the day by President Abdelmadjid Tebboune.
The budget set the market price for crude oil at $70 a
barrel during the same period.
The North African country expects inflation to reach 5.1%
and sees economic growth at 4.1% in 2023, APS said.
The president stressed the importance of raising gas output
in order to boost exports, APS added.
(Reporting by Moaz Abd-Alaziz and Nayera Abdallah; Writing by
Moaz Abd-Alaziz; Editing by Leslie Adler)