The sentences from the economic and financial Penal Court were related to a corruption case.
(Reporting by Tala Ramadan; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)
ALGIERS (Reuters) - An Algerian court on Wednesday handed five year prison sentences to former Prime Minister Noureddine Bedoui and former health minister Abdelmalek Boudiaf, along with fines of 1 million Algerian dinars, the state news agency said.
The sentences from the economic and financial Penal Court were related to a corruption case.
(Reporting by Tala Ramadan; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)