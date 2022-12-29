Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Algerian journalist in custody ahead of trial, lawyers say

12/29/2022 | 10:17am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ALGIERS (Reuters) - Algerian journalist Ihsane El Kadi, who owns a media group and has been a vocal critic of the government, has been placed in a pre-trial detention, accused of receiving foreign funding, his lawyers said on Thursday after he was arrested on Dec. 24.

Reporters Without Borders, the international media freedom group, condemned El Kadi's arrest and called on the authorities to "free him and respect the work of the media in the country".

(Reporting by Lamine Chikhi; Editing by Alison Williams)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
10:40aChina COVID deaths accelerate to 9,000 a day - UK research firm Airfinity
RE
10:38aGold extends gains as dollar dips after U.S. jobs data
RE
10:37aMeloni says ex-PM and political foe Draghi a tough act to follow
RE
10:35aDeadlock on Spain's top court broken as new judges accepted
RE
10:32aU.S. sues AmerisourceBergen for failing to report suspicious opioid orders
RE
10:31aEuropean shares extend gains, germany's dax up 1%, stoxx 600 up…
RE
10:31aU.s. natural gas futures pare losses, down 3.1%, after eia repor…
RE
10:28aTREASURIES-Longer-dated U.S. yields slightly lower after claims data
RE
10:28aSOFTS-Robusta coffee prices slip, raw sugar rebounds
RE
10:24aMediators meet to bolster Ethiopia truce amid signs of detente
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: CarMax, Danaher, Next, Tesla...
2U.S. weekly jobless claims ticked higher last week
3China, HK stocks fall as fears grow of knock-on virus surges
4Futures rise ahead of jobless claims data, Tesla jumps
5Asian shares skid as COVID surge in China unsettles investors

HOT NEWS