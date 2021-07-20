Algerian president meets with Chinese FM

ALGIERS - Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune said on July 19 that Algeria is ready to deepen cooperation with China in various fields under the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

The Algerian leader made the remarks during his meeting with visiting State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

Tebboune asked Wang to convey his cordial greetings to President Xi Jinping, while also extending his warm congratulation to the Communist Party of China (CPC) on its 100th anniversary of founding.

Tebboune spoke highly of the outstanding achievements the Chinese people have made in the course of revolution and construction under the leadership of the CPC.

Noting that China and Algeria share a long history of friendship and mutual trust, Tebboune said Algeria's policy on China has never changed since the North African country gained independence. He cited that Algeria has always deemed China as a diplomatic priority and stood firmly with China.

As both countries have entered a new stage of development, it's hoped that they will deepen cooperation in the areas of economy, trade, investment, energy, mining and infrastructure construction under the BRI framework, so to achieve common development which will also benefit other developing countries, said Tebboune.

He stressed that Algeria has supported China in the past, is still supporting China now, and will continue to support China even more in the future.

The Algerian president also congratulated China on the 50th anniversary of restoring its lawful seat in the United Nations, adding that Algeria expects China to play a bigger role in international affairs to promote regional and global peace and stability.

For his part, Wang conveyed warm greetings from President Xi to Tebboune.

Praising Algeria as a country of heroism and principle, Wang said Algeria has always adhered to an independent policy and upheld justice in international affairs, which has earned respect from the international community.

Fifty years ago, Algeria and other developing countries, battling against pressure and interference, gave full support to restoring the lawful seat of the People's Republic of China in the United Nations, Wang noted.

'Fifty years later, I came to your country to celebrate this historic event and to show gratitude to our Algerian friends,' said the Chinese diplomat.

Wang added that his visit also aimed to send out a clear message: China will continue to treat Algeria as an important partner in strengthening unity and cooperation among developing countries under the new circumstances.

China stands ready to join hands with Algeria to safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of developing countries and uphold international justice, he said.

China and Algeria, Wang said, used to be comrades-in-arms who fought side by side and now have become partners in seeking common development and prosperity.

The mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries has great potential and space for development, Wang said, adding that China encourages its enterprises to invest and do business in Algeria.

China is willing to work with Algeria to translate their high-level political mutual trust into tangible results of cooperation, help Algeria accelerate the pace of industrialization, and enhance its capacity for independent development, the Chinese diplomat said.

Wang promised that China will continue to provide COVID-19 vaccines to Algeria and promote cooperation in vaccine production to help Algeria overcome the pandemic at an early date.

Also on July 19, Wang held talks with Algerian Foreign Minister Ramtane Lamamra.