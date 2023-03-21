CAIRO (Reuters) - Algeria's relations with Morocco have reached the point of no return, Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune told Al Jazeera on Tuesday.

Algeria broke off relations with Morocco in 2021 amid growing tensions over issues that included the dispute over the territory of Western Sahara.

(Reporting by Omar Abdel-Razak in Cairo; writing by Angus McDowall; editing by Chris Reese)