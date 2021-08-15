Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Ali Ahmad Jalali, former interior minister, seen heading an interim Afghan administration - diplomatic sources

08/15/2021 | 06:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Ali Ahmad Jalali, a U.S.-based academic and former Afghan interior minister, is likely to be named to head an interim administration in Kabul, three diplomatic sources said on Sunday as Taliban fighters gathered around the city.

Earlier, acting Interior Minister Abdul Sattar Mirzakwal said in a televised address that a peaceful transition would take place but no details have as yet been confirmed.

It was not immediately clear whether the Taliban had given their final agreement to Jalali's appointment but he was seen as a potentially acceptable compromise figure to oversee the transition of power, the sources said. (Reporting by Kabul bureau; Editing by London editing desk)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:09aSweden to evacuate all personnel from Kabul embassy on Sunday - Swedish Radio
RE
07:03aAli ahmad jalali (not 'jilali') u.s.-based academic and former afghan interior minister, tapped to head an interim afghan administration - diplomatic sources
RE
06:54aU.S. unlikely to change military calculus in Afghanistan unless evacuation impacted - official
RE
06:54aSenior u.s. official says not currently seeing major taliban movement to enter kabul
RE
06:54aSenior u.s. official says no change in u.s. military calculus on afghanistan, unless taliban impact evacuation
RE
06:42aCENTRAL BANK OF KUWAIT : CBK Launches Public Tenders' Electronic Service
PU
06:08aAli Ahmad Jalali, former interior minister, seen heading an interim Afghan administration - diplomatic sources
RE
02:42aWhat next in Malaysia's political crisis?
RE
01:39aELON MUSK : Musk says Starship orbital stack to be ready for flight in few weeks
RE
01:14aModi says India will soon unveil $1.35 trln infrastructure plan
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Musk says Starship orbital stack to be ready for flight in few weeks
2Modi says India will soon unveil $1.35 trln infrastructure plan
3What next in Malaysia's political crisis?
4MODERNA, INC. : MODERNA : U.S. administers 355.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC
5BIN DAWOOD HOLDING COMPANY : BIN DAWOOD : Saudi retailer BinDawood Holding says Q2 net profit down almost 50%

HOT NEWS