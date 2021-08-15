Ali Ahmad Jalali, former interior minister, seen heading an interim Afghan administration - diplomatic sources

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Ali Ahmad Jalali, a U.S.-based academic
and former Afghan interior minister, is likely to be named to
head an interim administration in Kabul, three diplomatic
sources said on Sunday as Taliban fighters gathered around the
city.
Earlier, acting Interior Minister Abdul Sattar Mirzakwal
said in a televised address that a peaceful transition would
take place but no details have as yet been confirmed.
It was not immediately clear whether the Taliban had given
their final agreement to Jalali's appointment but he was seen as
a potentially acceptable compromise figure to oversee the
transition of power, the sources said.
(Reporting by Kabul bureau; Editing by London editing desk)