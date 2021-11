Nov 26 (Reuters) -

* ALIBABA EMPOWERS BUSINESS UNITS TO BE MORE AGILE AS CHALLENGES MOUNT - WSJ

* ALIBABA'S CEO DANIEL ZHANG IS DEVOLVING POWER TO UNIT PRESIDENTS AS COMPETITION GROWS AND BIG PLATFORMS COME UNDER PRESSURE IN CHINA - WSJ

* CHANGES MAY PAVE THE WAY FOR ALIBABA TO HIVE OFF SMALLER SUBSIDIARIES AND SEEK SEPARATE LISTINGS FOR THEM- WSJ