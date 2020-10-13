Alibaba and Tencent Chart Path Forward With Spectra7 Enabled Active Copper Cable Technology

White Paper on Next Generation Data Center High Speed Copper Cables Announced at ODCC

(TSX-V:SEV) Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (“Spectra7” or the “Company”), a leading provider of high-performance analog semiconductor products for broadband connectivity markets, today announced that Alibaba made public a new white paper “High-speed Copper Cable Technology for Next Generation Data Centers” that includes details on the use of Active Copper Cables using Spectra7 technology for future deployments. The white paper was compiled by Alibaba, Tencent, Luxshare Precision, Zhejiang Zhaolong Interconnection and others. The announcement was made at China’s Open Data Center Committee (ODCC) conference held in September in Beijing.

The ODCC Networking Group, led by project manager Chen Liang, Senior Technical Expert at Alibaba, authored the white paper. The paper details Active Copper Cables using Spectra7 technology as a critical interconnect solution at 56Gbps PAM4 rates for extending the reach of high-speed copper cables for next generation data centers.

“We are excited that China’s tier one operators continue adopting Spectra7 technology in their plans for future hyperscale data centers," said Spectra7 CEO Raouf Halim. "We believe China’s massive hyperscale deployments will continue to be a significant part of our rapidly growing data center business in 2021 and onward."

ODCC is co-sponsored by Alibaba, Baidu, Tencent, China Telecom, China Mobile, CAICT (the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology) and Intel. ODCC is an industry non-profit organization, voluntarily formed by enterprises and institutions related to the data center market.

ABOUT SPECTRA7 MICROSYSTEMS INC.

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. is a high-performance analog semiconductor company delivering unprecedented bandwidth, speed and resolution to enable disruptive industrial design for leading electronics manufacturers in virtual reality, augmented reality, mixed reality, data centers and other connectivity markets. Spectra7 is based in San Jose, California with a design center in Cork, Ireland and technical support location in Dongguan, China. For more information, please visit www.spectra7.com.

CAUTIONARY NOTES

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements". All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release, including, without limitation, those regarding the Company's future financial position and results of operations, outlook, strategy, proposed acquisitions, plans, objectives, goals and targets, and any statements preceded by, followed by or that include the words "believe", "expect", "aim", "intend", "plan", "continue", "will", "may", "would", "anticipate", "estimate", "forecast", "predict", "project", "seek", "should" or similar expressions or the negative thereof, are forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent only the Company's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual results may differ materially from what is expressed, implied or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Additional factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially include, but are not limited to the risk factors discussed in the Company's Annual Information Form and annual MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2019. Management provides forward-looking statements because it believes they provide useful information to investors when considering their investment objectives and cautions investors not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Consequently, all of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and other cautionary statements or factors contained herein, and there can be no assurance that the actual results or developments will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, the Company. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect subsequent information, events or circumstances or otherwise, except as required by law.

