Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Alibaba fires manager who allegedly sexually assaulted female staffer

08/09/2021 | 12:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Alibaba Group is seen at its office in Beijing

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has fired a manager who allegedly sexually assaulted a female employee and will establish policies to prevent sexual harassment, Chief Executive Daniel Zhang said on Monday.

The manager - at Alibaba's City Retail unit, which offers grocery delivery from local supermarkets - "has been fired and will never be rehired," Zhang said in a memo published on Alibaba's intranet that was seen by Reuters.

The man told management there were "intimate acts" with the employee when she was inebriated, Zhang said in the memo, adding that the police is investigating the matter.

Reuters was unable to reach the individual for comment.

"Alibaba Group has a zero-tolerance policy against sexual misconduct, and ensuring a safe workplace for all our employees is Alibaba's top priority," a company spokesperson told Reuters when asked about the memo.

Over the weekend, a female staffer posted an 11-page account on Alibaba's intranet in which she said her supervisor and a client sexually assaulted her while on a business trip, and that managers had failed to take action.

Threads related to the incident subsequently ranked among the top-trending on Weibo, China's Twitter-esque microblog, which has been alight with discussion of the #MeToo anti-sexual harassment movement following a celebrity sex scandal last week.

Zhang said the City Retail unit's president and human resources head had resigned over the incident, and that Alibaba's chief people officer has "received a demerit".

Investigations into other individuals referred to in the victim's account are ongoing, Zhang added in the memo.

Alibaba will conduct company-wide training for the prevention of sexual harassment and launch a channel for staff to report incidents, Zhang said in the memo. It will also issue a formal, zero-tolerance anti-sexual harassment policy.

Zhang also said Alibaba is staunchly opposed to "the ugly culture of forced drinking".

The memo detailed the victim's account of the incident, in which she recalled superiors ordering her to drink alcohol with coworkers during dinner on a business trip.

"Regardless of gender, whether it is a request made by a customer or supervisor, our employees our empowered to reject it," Zhang said in the memo.

"This incident is a humiliation for all Alibaba employees. We must rebuild, and we must change," he said.

(This story was refiled to correct preposition in the second paragraph)

(Reporting by Josh Horwitz; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

By Josh Horwitz


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:02aIndia's total covid-19 cases reach 31.97 mln, death toll at 428,309 - health ministry
RE
12:02aAlibaba fires manager who allegedly sexually assaulted female staffer
RE
12:02aChina's July factory price growth quickens, adds to business and broad economic pressures
RE
12:02aChina's July factory price growth quickens, adds to business and broad economic pressures
RE
12:01aIndia's daily covid-19 deaths rise by 447 - health ministry
RE
12:01aMalaysia's June industrial production
RE
08/09INNOFACTOR OYJ : Professor Jarno Limnéll appointed head of Innofactor's cybersecurity business with the objective of strengthening trust and security in digital Finland, in co-operation with Microsoft and KPMG
AQ
08/08India reports 35,499 new COVID-19 cases - govt statement
RE
08/08India reports 35,499 new covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours - govt statement
RE
08/08Indonesia's Pertamina takes over Rokan block operations from Chevron
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Asia stocks slip as gold slides, oil takes a spill
2Indian bankers in talks as court rulings threaten over $6 billion in loans
3Westpac exits life insurance with $660 million unit sale to Japan's Dai-ichi
4WOLFSBURG, WE HAVE A PROBLEM: How Volkswagen stalled in China
5RENAULT : RENAULT : France's Renault, China's Geely to explore new hybrid-focused venture

HOT NEWS