Alibaba plans $1 billion investment in Turkey - newspaper

Turkey's Sabah newspaper reported Evans as saying in an interview that the company was looking to invest in Europe and the Middle East and that he sees Turkey as a very strong production base.

"We have a serious investment plan at Istanbul Airport. We can evaluate e-export plans from here to Europe, the Middle East and the Far East. We plan an investment of more than $1 billion," Evans was quoted as saying.

Trendyol, one of Turkey's best known e-commerce platforms, is backed by Alibaba.

"The reason we chose Trendyol was that its technology was advanced and its potential was great. We are positioning this place as a base for Europe and the Middle East," he said.

(Reporting by Daren Butler; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)