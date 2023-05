Alibaba says to hire this year, refuting layoff rumours

Today at 09:12 am Share

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Alibaba Group Holding Ltd said on Thursday it planned to hire 15,000 people this year, dismissing rumours circulating on Chinese social media in recent days that the company planned to cut 20% of its workers.

(Reporting by Brenda Goh, Writing by Meg Shen;Editing by Kirsten Donovan)