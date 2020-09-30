Log in
News  >  Companies

Alicia Glen Joins Common's Board of Directors

09/30/2020 | 10:01am EDT

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Common, the nation's leading residential brand that designs, leases, and manages multifamily properties that appeal to today's renters, today announced that Alicia Glen has joined its Board of Directors. Glen, the former New York Deputy Mayor for Housing and Development and Managing Director of Goldman Sachs' Urban Investment Group, brings an abundance of expertise on affordable housing, multifamily development, and public sector partnerships to power Common's rapidly growing operating platform.

"As the multifamily housing sector evolves, the strategies that Common is employing are crucial to addressing changing demographics and the growing affordability crisis. We must embrace new approaches to how and where our workforce is going to live in order to grow our economy in a truly inclusive way," said Alicia Glen. "There is not one solution to the housing crisis in America, but I am excited to help Common become a bigger part of the equation."

Common has seen tremendous real estate and consumer growth over the past year, including a $50 million Series D funding round led by Kinnevik, the launch of the Remote Work Hub RFP to create a work-and-live housing solution for emerging cities, the introduction of a new workforce housing management brand, Noah, and the opening of a second headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia.

"Alicia brings a wealth of experience in public policy, finance, and real estate to our team. I am excited to welcome her to Common's Board of Directors as we expand our operating platform into new markets and grow our work with institutional real estate clients," said Common Founder and CEO Brad Hargreaves. "Alicia's passion for making housing and cities more affordable directly aligns with Common's mission as we work to provide a better experience for both renters and real estate owners."

Alicia Glen is a nationally recognized expert in urban development, infrastructure finance, job creation and housing policy. Glen served as New York City's Deputy Mayor for over five years where she designed and implemented a 300,000-unit affordable housing plan and broke the record for the most affordable units financed in a single year for both 2017 and 2018. In the twelve years prior, Glen was the managing director of the Urban Investing Group at Goldman Sachs. There, she focused on building and executing public-private financial and real estate partnerships to invest in underserved domestic markets and drive neighborhood revitalization, economic opportunity and social impact. In 2020, Alicia founded MSquared a nationwide real estate development and investment platform.

Common's Board of Directors also includes Jeff Crowe of Norwest Venture Partners, Drew Oetting of 8VC, Jason Stoffer of Maveron, Akhil Chainwala of Kinnevik, and Scott Miller, formerly of Hyatt Hotels and Resorts Corporation, currently CEO of G100 Companies.

For more information visit Common.com.

About Common

Common is the leading residential brand and operating platform that designs, leases, and manages multifamily properties that appeal to today's renters. Through smart design and tech-enabled property management, Common delivers exceptional experiences across eleven cities and over 3,300 members in coliving, microunit, and traditional apartments. We are the preferred choice for both residents looking for a stress-free and all-inclusive living environment from a trusted brand, and for real estate owners seeking reliable, above-market returns. The Common platform also includes workforce housing management brand Noah and family-first urban designer and operator Kin.  With over 17,500 units signed and under development and over $110 million in venture capital investment, Common is expanding into 26 cities across the world. To work with us, visit our partners page or follow us on instagram at @common.living.

Contact: Molly Graizzaro, molly.graizzaro@common.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alicia-glen-joins-commons-board-of-directors-301142035.html

SOURCE Common


© PRNewswire 2020
