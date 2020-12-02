Alida : Placed in 2020 Magic Quadrant for Voice of the Customer Solutions

Recognized for Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute

Alida, a leading and innovative provider of solutions in the Customer Experience Management (CXM) market, today announced that it has been positioned by Gartner as a Niche Player in the Magic Quadrant for Voice of the Customer Solutions for its CXM and insights platform. The evaluation was based on specific criteria that analyzed the company’s overall completeness of vision and ability to execute.

Alida created the world’s first CXM and insights platform, empowering customer-obsessed brands to ensure that every decision is designed to elevate the customer experience. The Alida platform was designed for companies that want to make decisions with their customers, not for them. From a first-time customer to a long-term strategic customer, the Alida platform helps brands understand and act on their customers’ truth to improve customer experiences, create meaningful customer relationships and build brands that stand the test of time.

Magic Quadrant reports are a culmination of rigorous, fact-based research in specific markets, providing a wide-angle view of the relative positions of the providers in markets where growth is high and provider differentiation is distinct. Providers are positioned into four quadrants: Leaders, Challengers, Visionaries and Niche Players. The research enables you to get the most from market analysis in alignment with your unique business and technology needs.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Alida

Alida believes in a world where customers are the ultimate source of truth. A world where the best business decisions are those made with customers, not for them. That's why Alida created the world's first CXM and insights platform to turn customer truth into action. For over 20 years, iconic brands like BuzzFeed, LinkedIn, and Red Bull have chosen Alida, formerly Vision Critical, as their secret weapon. Alida’s unique approach of coupling broad feedback with deep insights creates meaningful and lasting customer relationships and builds brands that stand the test of time.

