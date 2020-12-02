Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Alida : Placed in 2020 Magic Quadrant for Voice of the Customer Solutions

12/02/2020 | 11:03am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Recognized for Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute

Alida, a leading and innovative provider of solutions in the Customer Experience Management (CXM) market, today announced that it has been positioned by Gartner as a Niche Player in the Magic Quadrant for Voice of the Customer Solutions for its CXM and insights platform. The evaluation was based on specific criteria that analyzed the company’s overall completeness of vision and ability to execute.

Alida created the world’s first CXM and insights platform, empowering customer-obsessed brands to ensure that every decision is designed to elevate the customer experience. The Alida platform was designed for companies that want to make decisions with their customers, not for them. From a first-time customer to a long-term strategic customer, the Alida platform helps brands understand and act on their customers’ truth to improve customer experiences, create meaningful customer relationships and build brands that stand the test of time.

Magic Quadrant reports are a culmination of rigorous, fact-based research in specific markets, providing a wide-angle view of the relative positions of the providers in markets where growth is high and provider differentiation is distinct. Providers are positioned into four quadrants: Leaders, Challengers, Visionaries and Niche Players. The research enables you to get the most from market analysis in alignment with your unique business and technology needs.

View a complimentary copy of the Magic Quadrant report to learn more about Alida’s strengths and cautions, among other provider offerings, here.

Additional Resources

  • Explore Alida and its platform offerings on this blog.
  • Follow @AlidaCXM on Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Gartner disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Alida

Alida believes in a world where customers are the ultimate source of truth. A world where the best business decisions are those made with customers, not for them. That's why Alida created the world's first CXM and insights platform to turn customer truth into action. For over 20 years, iconic brands like BuzzFeed, LinkedIn, and Red Bull have chosen Alida, formerly Vision Critical, as their secret weapon. Alida’s unique approach of coupling broad feedback with deep insights creates meaningful and lasting customer relationships and builds brands that stand the test of time.

Follow us at www.alida.com and engage with us on social media @alidaCXM.


© Business Wire 2020
Latest news "Companies"
11:16aAMS : Innovation Delivers the World's Most Accurate Digital Temperature Sensor for Wearable Devices and Data Centers
DJ
11:15aLSE to win EU approval for $27 billion Refinitiv deal - sources
RE
11:15aLSE to win EU approval for $27 billion Refinitiv deal - sources
RE
11:15aPOWER OF SIBERIA'S FIRST YEAR : reliable operation, increased supplies, above-target amounts
PU
11:15aNETENT : Delisting of NetEnt AB (publ) from Nasdaq Stockholm (183/20)
AQ
11:15aDEADLINE ALERT FOR LVS, IPHA, JPM, AND FAF : The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
GL
11:15aMAXTECH VENTURES : St. Anthony Gold Property JV with Magabra Receives Exploration Drill Permit Approval
AQ
11:15aAsk Kodiak Partners with CIP for Real-Time Appetite and Eligibility
GL
11:15aBoss Fight Studio Announces Latest Edition to Their Crew of Licenses, Popeye The Sailorman!
GL
11:15aRealKey Selected for the Flagstar Bank MortgageTech Accelerator Program
NE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Salesforce to buy workplace app Slack in $27.7 billion deal
2KIA MOTORS CORPORATION : Hyundai Motor to launch dedicated EV platform in major push into electric cars
3Nikola dives 15% after share lockup period expires, reworked GM deal
4Global equities hover near record highs as stimulus hopes build
5IP GROUP PLC : IP : Intelligent Ultrasound Group plc - Change of Auditor

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ