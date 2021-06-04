Log in
Alight Solutions Participation in Baird Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference: Updated Presentation Time

06/04/2021 | 01:42pm EDT
As previously announced, Chief Executive Officer of Alight Solutions, Stephan Scholl and Chief Financial Officer Katie Rooney will attend the Baird Virtual Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference on Wednesday, June 9, 2021. Due to a scheduling conflict, the time of the Company’s fireside chat presentation at the conference has been changed and will now begin at 4:20 p.m. EDT. A live webcast of the event and a replay will be made available here.

About Alight Solutions

With an unwavering belief that a company’s success starts with its people, Alight Solutions is a leading cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions. Leveraging proprietary AI and data analytics, Alight optimizes business process as a service (BPaaS) to deliver superior outcomes for employees and employers across a comprehensive portfolio of services. Alight allows employees to enrich their health, wealth and work while enabling global organizations to achieve a high-performance culture. Alight’s 15,000 dedicated colleagues serve more than 30 million employees and family members. Learn how Alight helps organizations of all sizes, including over 70% of the Fortune 100 at alight.com.

Follow Alight on Twitter: https://twitter.com/alightsolutions


© Business Wire 2021
