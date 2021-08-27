Align Financial Holdings acquires NationsBuilders Insurance Services

Align Financial Holdings, LLC (“Align”), a leading general agency and specialist program underwriting manager, today announced that it has acquired NationsBuilders Insurance Services, Inc. (“NBIS”), an underwriting manager specializing in providing risk management, underwriting and claims handling expertise to the crane & rigging, specialized transportation, concrete pump and equipment rental, and dealer industries. The acquisition of NBIS fits well with Align’s strategy of building a high quality and increasingly diversified underwriting business offering a broad portfolio of specialty P&C programs to an expanding base of customers, brokers and agents.

Kieran Sweeney, Founder and CEO of Align, stated, “I am really delighted to welcome all the employees of NBIS to the Align family. NBIS has a strong reputation as the leading specialty underwriting manager in the crane & rigging, specialized transportation and concrete pumping industries. Bill Tepe and his management team have over twenty years’ experience developing the products and risk solutions needed to best support the specialist producers and industry associations that serve these industries. We look forward to working with the entire NBIS team and their excellent carrier partners to grow and be successful well into the future.”

Bill Tepe, President of NBIS, commented, “Align is the right company to lead NBIS into its next chapter. Their focus on quality underwriting and service, strong carrier and producer relationships, and people-first approach complements the NBIS culture very well. We appreciate the leadership of our Board of Directors led by SunTx Capital Partners over the years, and are excited about the opportunities to further grow and expand our products and services in partnership with Kieran and the team at Align.”

Evercore Group LLC served as financial advisor, and Dentons Durham Jones Pinegar P.C. served as legal counsel to Align. Piper Sandler &. Co. served as financial advisor and Reed Smith LLP served as legal advisor to NBIS.

About Align Financial Holdings

Founded by Kieran Sweeney in 2003 and headquartered in San Diego, California, Align is an insurance holding company that owns and invests in best-in-class specialist general agencies and underwriting management businesses. Align operates four agency businesses: Align General Insurance Agency, LLC, Catalytic Risk Managers & Insurance Agency, LLC, Deposit Choice, LLC and NALICO General Agency, LLC. Since inception, Align has consistently delivered exceptional underwriting solutions to a growing number of quality carrier partners by taking a more sophisticated approach to pricing and underwriting specialty insurance risks. On August 12, 2021, Align announced an agreement to be acquired by DUAL North America, Inc., the underwriting arm of Howden Group Holdings, which transaction remains subject to completion and regulatory approval.

About NBIS

NBIS is the premiere provider of Insurance & Risk Management Solutions for Crane, Rigging, Specialized Transportation, Concrete Pumping and Equipment Dealer/Rental operations in the United States. Risk Solutions include, contract management review, complimentary online driver training courses, complimentary access to over 150+ online & industry specific training classes, safety & regulatory manuals and guides ready to implement as well as partner discounts for Dash Cameras, Telematics and much more. For more information about NBIS, please visit www.NBIS.com.

