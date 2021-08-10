Log in
Aligned Expands Presence in Salt Lake Metro Area With New Waterless Build-to-Scale Data Center

08/10/2021 | 08:36am EDT
WEST JORDAN, Utah, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aligned, a leading data center provider offering innovative, sustainable and adaptable colocation and build-to-scale solutions for cloud, enterprise, and managed service providers, announces its continuing expansion in the Salt Lake Metro Area with the development of the Company’s new data center campus. Aligned acquired the new multi-megawatt site for its latest waterless Build-to-Scale development. The expansion further supports its geo-redundant growth in the region, following the Q1 2021 launch of its second Salt Lake Metro data center, SLC-02, and in advance of a third master-planned facility on its West Jordan, Utah, campus. The project is forecasted to meet an aggressive six-month construction timeline, with completion projected in December of 2021.

“Our latest Salt Lake data center is an example of Aligned’s ability to provide agile Build-to-Scale solutions focused on driving optionality, reducing added cost and risk, and enabling industry-leading construction timelines and quality,” says Andrew Schaap, CEO of Aligned. “In addition to speed and scale, the development also satisfies our customer’s requirement for water conservation, while still delivering industry-leading Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE). Combined with our ultra-efficient Delta3 cooling technology, Utah’s cold desert climate enables us to deliver a waterless data center solution.”

Aligned SLC-04 combines the Company’s patented and award-winning Delta3™ cooling technology with a state-of-the-art waterless heat rejection system. This technology delivers meaningful efficiency enhancements across rising rack densities and next-generation workloads for maximum flexibility and adaptability, regardless of altitude or geographical climate zone. Aligned’s Delta³ cooling systems also allows customers to Expand on DemandTM, incrementally scaling in place up to 50 kW per rack without stranding capacity.

Aligned’s build-to-suit solutions, known as Build-to-Scale, are delivered at an unprecedented speed and built for optimum scale to solve the complex needs of today’s large enterprises and hyperscalers. From campuses to custom data center deployments, Aligned can complete a Build-to-Scale project in any location, preemptively evaluating sites across multiple facets in multiple markets to minimize development timeframes. Aligned’s vendor-managed inventory (VMI), a key aspect of its advanced supply chain methodology, also mitigates inventory constraints and logistical challenges, ensuring the Company’s prefabricated, factory-built and tested power and cooling equipment is always ready for immediate deployment.

About Aligned
Aligned is an infrastructure technology company that offers adaptable colocation and build-to-scale solutions to cloud, enterprise, and managed service providers. Our intelligent infrastructure allows densification and vertical growth within the same footprint, enabling customers to scale up without disruption, all while maintaining industry-leading Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE). By reducing the energy, water and space needed to operate, our data center solutions, combined with our patented cooling technology, offer businesses a competitive advantage by improving sustainability, reliability and their bottom line. For more information, visit www.alignedenergy.com/ and connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Press and Analyst Inquiries
Jennifer Handshew
jennifer@180-mktg.com
Mobile: +1 (917) 359-8838

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/41098628-9bed-48d9-9e19-5ebe62de821f


Primary Logo

Aligned's Waterless Build-to-Scale Data Center SLC-04

Aligned SLC-04 combines the Company’s patented and award-winning Delta3™ cooling technology with a state-of-the-art waterless heat rejection system.

© GlobeNewswire 2021
